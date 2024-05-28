DFW airport grounds most flights Tuesday morning due to severe weather. See flight status

In the wake of severe weather, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has grounded most of its flights this morning, impacting nearly 500 flights.

According to Flight Aware, the airport canceled 159 flights and delayed 320 flights as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Dallas airport delays: See live flight status

More than 90% of departures from D-FW airport have a flight status of "very late," while some are still scheduled to leave on time, including those to Houston, Midland and Amarillo. Flights after noon remain scheduled and on time.

See live flight status.

What's the current weather in Dallas-Fort Worth?

Severe thunderstorms are passing through Dallas-Fort Worth and are expected to continue until noon. According to the National Weather Service office in D-FW, the storms have already produced between two and three inches of rain, with two additional inches possible.

Life-threatening flash flooding is already occurring.

8:11am 5/28: As the first storm continues to move towards East Texas, the next round of storms is here. At this time, only small hail & gusty winds are possible but the heavy rain will cause additional flooding issues. Take it slow & don’t drive thru flooded waters. #dffwx pic.twitter.com/dNZfuavoYA — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) May 28, 2024

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: DFW airport delays most flights Tuesday due to severe weather