DFL senator resigns to focus on congressional run, putting control of Minn. Senate on ballot

Control of the Minnesota Senate will be on the ballot this November after DFL state Sen. Kelly Morrison announced Thursday she would vacate her legislative seat to focus on her campaign for Congress in the Third District.

The state Senate will now be deadlocked 33-33, with a special election for Morrison's seat deciding control of the chamber. Morrison resigned early enough in the year for a special election to line up with the August primary and November general election, instead of being held on a separate date. Gov. Tim Walz must issue a writ calling for a special election in the seat.

"Today I am stepping down from my seat in the MN Senate to focus full-time on my campaign for Congress," Morrison posted early Thursday evening on X, formerly Twitter. "This will save taxpayers the cost of a [separate] special election and allow voters to more easily participate in choosing a new senator. It has been an honor to serve the people of SD45."

Morrison, a practicing OB-GYN from Deephaven, is running for the congressional seat currently held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, who isn't running for re-election.

She served in the Minnesota Legislature since 2019, spending her first few years in the House before being elected to the Senate in 2022. Morrison helped lead state legislative efforts to protect abortion rights and lower prescription drug costs.

The state DFL and GOP parties, as well as outside groups, will likely pour millions of dollars into the high-stakes special election for Morrison's seat. Republicans who are seeking to flip the state House and end the DFL's trifecta control of state government now have an opportunity to also win the upper chamber.

Morrison easily won the west-metro state Senate seat in 2022, defeating her Republican counterpart by nearly 13 percentage points. But the seat has been targeted in previous cycles and half of the district is represented by a Republican in the House.

Staff writer Briana Bierschbach contributed reporting to this story.