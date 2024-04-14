DFDS ferries cancelled due to adverse weather

Services on a cross-Channel ferry route will be disrupted on Monday morning due to "adverse weather conditions", a ferry operator has said.

Sailings between Newhaven and Dieppe, in France, will be affected.

The 06:30 BST sailing departing Dieppe and the return from Newhaven at 11:00 have been cancelled, DFDS said on Sunday.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), the operator said it would contact passengers affected by the cancellations.

