DFD: Patio furniture caused glass to fall from Denver hotel

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department confirmed to FOX31 late Saturday that there were reports of windows blowing out at the Four Seasons Hotel in Denver.

Police said DPD had a unit helping to block off roads.

DFD said callers reported glass falling from a high-rise building.

The Denver Fire Department told FOX31 that crews were on the scene investigating, and were still trying to locate where the glass was coming from. As of 10:41 p.m. they hadn’t found anything.

After investigating, DFD said it believed that broken patio furniture caused the glass to fall to the streets below.

