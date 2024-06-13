Dexter police shoot man who assaulted 2 officers

Jun. 13—Police shot a man in Dexter early Thursday after he resisted arrest and assaulted two officers, authorities say.

Police were asked to respond to reports of a man "acting erratically," shortly after 2 a.m. in the Piscataquis County town. The department's chief, Kevin Wintle, and Sgt. Gary Morin arrived and spoke with the subject, Christopher Hongo, 34.

Hongo was "yelling and acting aggressively," and when the officers try to take him into custody, he resisted and started assaulting them, Dexter police said in a prepared statement. At one point, Hongo pushed Morin over a rock wall and continued to assault him, police said. Morin responded by shooting him.

Hongo was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and was being treated for his injuries, police said, although they didn't say where he was shot. He likely will face charges.

Wintle and Morin were taken to Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield for treatment of unspecified injuries. Both have been released and are on administrative leave, which is standard practice in police shootings.

The Office of the Maine Attorney General will now investigate the use of deadly force.

