DeWitt teacher wins Michigan Lottery award

LANSING — A Dewitt teacher was honored as this week's Excellence in Education winner by the Michigan Lottery.

Stephanie Bowerson, a high school English teacher at DeWitt High School, won $2,000 and, at the end of the school year, could be selected to receive the Lottery’s Educator of the Year award and a $10,000 prize, the Lottery announced Tuesday.

“It was an honor to meet Stephanie Bowerson and recognize her for the important work she is doing at DeWitt High School,” Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said in a press release. “It is more important than ever to provide students with a safe space to learn and grow, and Stephanie’s work on the Positive School Culture team does just that. Her work undoubtedly has had a positive impact on countless students in the DeWitt community.”

Bowerson said her second grade teacher motivated her to pursue a career in education.

“When I was in second grade, my teacher, Mrs. Moelter, made me feel amazing," she said. "She told me that I was smart. She celebrated me as an individual and made me feel important. I asked my parents to buy me a chalkboard and I used my Beanie Babies as students. From there, I always wanted to be a teacher who made students feel seen, important, and smart."

Bowerson said she's motivated by the growth she witnesses in her students.

“Each year I get to meet new kids who I believe are going to change the world. I love watching them grow and express their ideas about the future," she said. "There is so much hope when you listen to them. I have encountered my students years after they have graduated, and they still have memories of things we talked about in class or activities we did. It’s a very rewarding experience.”

Bowerson was nominated for the award by a colleague.

Bowerson earned a bachelor’s degree from Park University and a master’s degree from Western Governors University. She has worked in education for 10 years, the last three in her current position.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: DeWitt teacher wins Michigan Lottery award