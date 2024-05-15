DeWine signs Ohio school cell phone bill into law

DUBLIN, Ohio (WJW) – Getting students to pay attention in class has become a difficult task due to the prominence of cell phones. To help educators keep students on a better track toward graduating on time, Gov. Mike DeWine is signing House Bill 250 into law.

“Cell phones in classrooms pose a significant challenge to learning,” DeWine said at a middle school in Dublin on Wednesday.

The new law puts the power the hands of every board of education across the state for next school year.

“While the impact of having cell phones in the classrooms is extremely negative, we know that the impact of removing phones from our schools is extremely positive,” DeWine said.

The primary goal for the new law is to make cell phone use extremely limited in order to reduce distractions and even bullying in classrooms — allowing students to focus on their assignments rather than social media or text messages.

Students can still access their phones to manage their health issues like diabetes.

Parma City Schools Superintended Charles Smialek said parents and educators are generally on the same page regarding cell phone policy and limiting use in the classroom, because many parents experience the same problems at home.

“It does help to have obviously the highest-ranking executive branch member in Ohio saying, you know, hey, these are damaging in classrooms and we should do everything we can to limit their use,” Smialek said.

Lorain City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Graham said his district does not currently have a strict policy in place, rather more of an honor system between teachers and students. But that may change if the Board of Education decides to adjust with the new law in place.

“I think our job is to make sure that we’re teaching students how to use technology responsibly,” Graham said. “I mean, cellphones aren’t going away. They’re a resource that is unmatched in terms of availability and access.”

DeWine is confident this is a step in the right to keep students on track. Some districts are already ahead of the curve, like Akron Public Schools, who have been using the Yondr bag concept for more than a year already. DeWine looks to those districts as examples for other districts set to adjust.

“If you’re thinking about this talk to school that have already done it, see what they’re reaction is,” DeWine said. “See what they’ve learned from doing that.”

