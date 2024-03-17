DeWine declares state of emergency in 11 counties impacted by deadly storms

Governor Mike DeWine issued a proclamation Sunday declaring a state of emergency in 11 counties impacted by Thursday’s severe weather.

The declaration orders all relevant state departments and agencies to lend their services, equipment, supplies, and personnel as necessary to assist in the response and recovery effort, according to a spokesperson for the governor’s office.

The counties include:

Auglaize

Crawford

Darke

Delaware

Hancock

Licking

Logan

Mercer

Miami

Richland

Union

DeWine has also activated the Ohio National Guard to help Logan County officials with the clean up of storm debris on public property.

An assessment team from the 200th REDHORSE Squadron was deployed to Logan County Sunday morning to conduct an assessment of needed support, the spokesperson said.

We will continue updating this story.

Photo from: Adam Ewry/Staff

Photo from: Adam Ewry/Staff

Photo from: Adam Ewry/Staff

Photo from: Adam Ewry/Staff

Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff

Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff

Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff

Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff

Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff