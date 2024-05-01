DeWine announces funding for eight projects in Ross County

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and other state and count officials celebrated thousands of dollars in grant money making its way to Ross County on May 1, 2024 in Yoctangee Park.

CHILLICOTHE— Ohio Governor Mike Dewine and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik visited Chillicothe on Wednesday to announce over $154 million in grants to fund transformational economic development projects in Ohio's Appalachian region.

The Appalachian Community Grant Program will give $500 million to Ohio's 32-county Appalachian region. In the most recent round of funding around $154 million was given to 30 projects in 12 counties. Projects will focus on reviving historical downtown districts, enhancing outdoor recreation opportunities, and attracting tourism to cultural destinations like the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks.

Eight of these projects will be located in Ross County. They are:

Yoctangee Riverside District Renovate the Armory in the park to become home to a farmers market and a UNESCO World Heritage Sites Visitors Center. Make improvements to fields and courts in the park, including the creation of an amphitheater. Add STEM-related programming to the Mighty Children's Museum.

Mound City Visitor Experience Enhancements Enhance the Mound City with a pavilion and shelter as well as improvements to make it more ADA accessible.

Seip Earthworks Experience Enhancements Infrastructure improvements such as new restrooms and a visitors center.

Hopewell Mound Group Visitor Experience Enhancements Expansion of an existing bike trail and new restroom facilities.

Hopeton Earthworks Experience Enhancements Driveway and parking improvements to help accommodate visitors

Paint Creek Recreational Trail Section Repairs Improvements and repairs to fix the trail and prevent further erosion

Village of Bainbridge Main Street Streetscape Revitalization Fix Main Street and improve sidewalks. Construct a new outdoor park and community space.

Village of Frankfort Main Street Streetscape and Downtown Revitalization Installations to calm traffic and increase pedestrian safety. Improve Lightle Park with a bike repair station, signage, new equipment, courts and a dog park.



The goal is to help showcase the Appalachian region of Ohio, an area DeWine called "magnificent", and prepare historical places for more visitors that are expected to come.

"I don't know a region that is more beautiful or a place more beautiful than Ross County," said DeWine.

County and city representatives were also at the celebration Ross County Commissioner Dwight Garrett and Chillicothe Mayor Luke Feeney both said that the announcement marked a "momentous occasion" and thanked the governor and his team for helping make this happen.

"We are thankful for your commitment to our state and to our county," said Garrett to DeWine.

While each project will have its own timeline Feeney said he expects work to find contractors and design plans will start quickly after the money is dispersed.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Governor visits Chillicothe, announces funding for Appalachian areas