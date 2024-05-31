'Devoted husband, loving father': Candidate for SC House Eric Childs dies in car accident

Eric Childs, a combat veteran and Democratic candidate for South Carolina's State House of Representatives, died early Friday morning in a car accident.

According to the Greenville County deputy coroner Kristine Strange, Childs died of blunt force trauma to the head in a crash at about 2:50 a.m. on Augusta Road at Lickville Road in Pelzer.

Jessicka Spearman, his wife and also a Democratic candidate for South Carolina Senate District 3, announced his death in a statement on Friday.

“The loss of my beloved husband, Eric Childs, in last night’s car accident has left me devastated. Eric was not just a devoted husband and loving father, but also a courageous combat veteran who served his country with honor. He believed fervently in a South Carolina where everyone could be free, prosperous, and happy, which is why he was running for the South Carolina House of Representatives," Spearman said. "His commitment to our family and the families of South Carolina has reignited my determination to run for and win a seat in the South Carolina State Senate, carrying forward Eric’s legacy of service and compassion.”

Childs spoke at a committee asking state legislators to vote "no" on a bill earlier this year that banned certain medical care for transgender youth. That testimony was personal to him as he explained to lawmakers he was a "very proud father of a trans child."

"The American dream is for all people, not just people you go to church with or people who are closely related to legislators," Childs said in the committee hearing in January. In a video from non-profit organization Gender Research Advisory Council and Education (GRACE), Childs said he believes every child deserves to be loved.

"If you love your child, I need you to step back and love them enough to believe them when they tell you who they are," Childs says in the video.

