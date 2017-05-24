DeVos grilled by Democrats on public school cuts, private school discrimination

Democratic legislators pressed Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in her first public testimony since a contentious confirmation process.

DeVos was answering questions on the White House budget proposal in front of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services and Education. The budget proposal has been criticized by some for making deep cuts to public education to fund school choice voucher programs such as those that DeVos promoted in her home state of Michigan.

Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., questioned DeVos closely on whether or not the federal government would withhold funding from schools that discriminate, citing the case of an Indiana charter whose policy said it could reject LGBT students or students who come from families with LGBT members.

“For states who have programs that allow for parents to make choices, they set up the rules around that,” said DeVos when asked if the federal government would intervene to stop discrimination.

“There’s no situation of discrimination or exclusion that, if a state approved it for its voucher program, that you would step in and say that’s not how we’re going to use our federal dollars? There’s no situation where if the state approved it… you would put the state ‘flexibility’ over our students?” Clark pressed.

“I think a hypothetical in this case,” began DeVos.

“It’s not a hypothetical,” interjected Clark. “This is a real school applying for these dollars.”

“I go back to the bottom line is we believe that parents are the best equipped to make choices for their children’s schooling and education decisions, and too many children today are trapped in schools that don’t work for them,” said DeVos. “We have to do something different. We have to do something different than continuing a top-down, one-size-fits all approach.”

“I’m shocked you cannot come up with one example of discrimination that you would stand up for students,” said Clark, as the committee chairman’s gavel was banging to signal her time had expired.

“To take the federal government’s responsibility out of that is just appalling and sad,” said Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., who then followed up Clark’s line of questioning regarding discrimination.

“I am not in any way suggesting that students should not be protected,” said DeVos in response. “The department is going to continue and will continue to investigate any complaints and any issues about allegations of discrimination.”

View photos Betsy DeVos at the hearing Wednesday. (Zach Gibson/Bloomberg via Getty Images) More

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., spoke about his belief that his home state served as an illustration of the “failure” of publicly funding vouchers for private schools. He cited Right Step Inc., a taxpayer-funded voucher school in Milwaukee, where only 7 percent of the students met English proficiency standards and none was at grade level in math. He asked DeVos if she would send her children to a school with those numbers. She avoided answering the question.

“It is clear to me you do not have the necessary understanding of our education system between this proposed budget and your comments referring to public schools as a dead end and public school teachers being in ‘receive mode,’” said Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y.

When Lowey asked whether children with disabilities taking private school vouchers would be protected by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), DeVos again said it would be up to states.

While mostly supportive of DeVos, even Republicans on the committee were skeptical of some aspects of the proposed budget. Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., the subcommittee’s chairman, told DeVos he had a “different point of view” from the administration regarding its plans for large cuts in college financial aid programs for low-income students.