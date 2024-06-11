Devore man accused of placing bomb along roadside in Rancho Cucamonga neighborhood

A Devore man was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of leaving a bomb along a roadside in a residential neighborhood in Rancho Cucamonga last week, officials said.

Brian Christopher Carreon, 52, was jailed on suspicion of possession of an explosive device on a public street following his arrest on Friday night, according to San Bernardino County booking records.

He was arrested as the result of an investigation that began about 4:30 p.m. on June 3, when sheriff's officials responded to a report of a "suspicious device" found in the 9300 block of Lomita Drive, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said at the time.

Residents were evacuated from nearby homes as the Sheriff's Arson/Bomb Detail disarmed and removed what was ultimately determined to be a bomb, sheriff's officials said in a written statement. The residents were able to return home about five hours later.

Handcuffs on dark background

"Through investigation, Detective Derek Brandt identified the suspect as Brian Carreon, a convicted felon, and believes Carreon is responsible for placing the explosive device at the location," according to the statement.

Deputies arrested Carreon around 10:50 p.m. in the area of Day Creek Boulevard and Highland Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga, records show.

"A search warrant at Carreon's residence in Devore revealed chemicals and materials consistent with making explosive devices," according to the sheriff's department statement. "Chemicals known to manufacture methamphetamine, a stolen firearm, and ammunition were also found."

Detectives planned to recommend additional charges based on the guns and drug precursor chemicals, officials said.

No further details, including a description of the bomb or a potential motive in the alleged crime, were available.

Bail for Carreon was set at $1 million, according to county records. He was scheduled to make an initial appearance Tuesday in the Rancho Cucamonga branch of San Bernardino County Superior Court.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at (909) 477-2800. Information may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at (800) 782-7462.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Devore man accused of leaving bomb in Rancho Cucamonga neighborhood