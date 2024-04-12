Devon Lucombe oak tree falls victim to Storm Kathleen

Paignton's historic Lucombe oak tree has been toppled by the high winds of storm Kathleen.

Experts said the more than 230-year-old oak in Primley Park was already suffering from age-related issues.

Conservationists had carried out work in 2006 to extend its life, but said Sunday's storm proved too much.

The semi-evergreen hybrid of a turkey oak and a cork oak was first cultivated in the 1760s by the horticulturalist William Lucombe, who was from Exeter.

This incident follows the recent collapse of a 50-year-old cherry tree at Paignton Zoo.

Both trees were on land owned and managed by the Wild Planet Trust charity.

The trust's chief impact officer, Steve Nash, said it was worrying how frequent weather events, such as Storm Kathleen, are becoming.

"The loss of the Lucombe oak, along with the champion cherry tree within the grounds of Paignton Zoo, provides a visible reminder that the climate crisis is already affecting us all.

"We must act now to protect natural habitats and stop valuable species from disappearing."

