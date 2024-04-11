Devolution means Yousaf’s government can ignore Cass recommendations on child gender transition

Mr Yousaf's administration appears to be in no rush to let voters know what it plans to do - JANE BARLOW/PA

With all the arrogance which has seen Scotland often plumb the depths of decent government practice, the latest pronouncement from Humza Yousaf’s administration takes some beating.

Faced with a quite devastating report that highlighted how children were being badly let down by a lack of research and what was described as “remarkably weak evidence” in cases of medical intervention in gender care, Scottish ministers have decided to sit on their hands.

And because the report, by leading paediatrician Dr Hilary Cass, covers only England, that’s precisely what they’re allowed to do under the rules that govern devolution. Sadly, there is nothing to compel the Nats to follow the guidelines that have followed the publication of the Cass report even if it is, in England, leading to the banning of puberty blockers.

Dr Cass said that clinicians were concerned about having “no guidance, no evidence, no training” in the treatment of gender transition, adding that there was no good evidence that puberty blockers are safe to use to “arrest puberty”.

In spite of this, puberty blockers had been expanded to a wider group of young people before the results of a clinical trial were available.

And in what can only be termed a massive understatement, she insisted that it had been “unusual for us to give a potentially life-changing treatment to young people and not know what happens to them in adulthood”.

Major embarrassment

That, surely, is one of the basic hard facts that the SNP government wishes to “review”. However, there will be many people reading this response as being simply another excuse for kicking a major embarrassment into the long grass.

If this is not the case, then let the SNP and their Scottish Greens allies issue an immediate and positive response to the Cass report when the Scottish Parliament resumes after its Easter holidays next week – telling us that they support Dr Cass’s recommendations.

There is very little likelihood of this happening because, as Meghan Gallacher, the deputy leader of the Scottish Tories, said: “The SNP has rushed into significant gender reform, ignoring the well-being and health of children seeking medical care.”

Instead, currently in Scotland the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde Sandyford clinic is “modelled and informed” on American guidelines, which have not followed international standards and which have now been discredited following an analysis ordered by Dr Cass and researchers at the University of York.

Voters need to know why

As a result, senior SNP MP Joanna Cherry KC and former Scottish Greens leader Robin Harper, have written to Scotland’s chief medical officer, Sir Gregor Smith, asking for the findings of the Cass Report to be implemented in Scotland.

And if not, then what the voters need to know is why one important aspect of their public health – especially in relation to their children – still seems to be covered by American guidelines on the trans issue that have been effectively rubbished.

While the SNP’s Neil Gray rejoices in the title of Scotland’s cabinet minister for NHS recovery, health and social care, it is the country’s worst kept secret that the people calling all the shots on this issue are not the SNP but the seven-strong group of Scottish Greens which includes their two ministers, Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater.

They are the driving force on gender and trans issues and it is they who will decide whether the Cass Report is implemented or junked in Scotland.

Sadly, Mr Yousaf’s government is in no hurry to tell us, given that a demand for a ministerial statement on the issue from the Scottish Conservatives has been rejected – a pretty disgraceful way of handling such an important matter.

But then the rules of devolution have given his government the absolute right to do this. More’s the pity.

