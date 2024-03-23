Devils Lake schools working to reintegrate agriculture program, starting with state grant

Mar. 23—DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — Devils Lake Public Schools will once again have an agriculture program after decades without one, following a decision by the Devils Lake School Board to provide funding in an effort to secure a state grant.

Ned Clooten, superintendent of schools, said the program is a priority for the students.

"Devils Lake High School hasn't had an ag program since 1993," he said. "With agriculture being our number one industry in the area, it was a big hole. ... When you combine that with Lake Region State College having a brand new precision ag program just across the street from us. ... Not only can we be exposing kids to brand new careers, but we can be funneling some kids straight over to the precision ag program at Lake Region."

Clooten said the state grant is a CTE (career and technical education) grant through the state of North Dakota, which he described as "COVID dollars" for schools. Initially, those interested in the grant had to raise $1.2 million locally in order to receive the grant's $1.2 million. Then, the amount the grant provided increased to $1.7 million. Devils Lake Public Schools has so far raised about $500,000 through donations. The push to get the grant led to the school board's decision to contribute $700,000.

The plan for the program is to hire an instructor to teach classes like "Agriculture 1," "Agriculture 2" and some specific classes, though Clooten said that depends on the instructor. The school will also construct a building for the program, which will be an addition to the Lake Region Technology Center. Clooten said the school is cooperating with Lake Region State College, which will be providing a classroom, office for the instructor and shop space when the program hopefully starts in the fall, Clooten said.

Clooten is not only excited to bring back a program that has been missing from the school, but he also wants this to be an opportunity for students who might not otherwise be interested in agriculture or FFA. Clooten was in FFA himself when he was in school, which he said was instrumental in developing his leadership skills. He also worries that, without programs like these, students who might enjoy agriculture won't have an opportunity to realize that.

"Our ag kids are already exposed to ag and I'm really happy to be able to provide a program for them, but I'm worried about all our other students who are just not exposed to those careers in that business that might fall in love with it," he said. "There is a constant need for workers in ag and we've got 520 kids in our high school this year. How many of them are not being exposed to some of these ag carrers that could be with this type of program?"

The process is in its preliminary stages right now, but Clooten said he is looking forward to seeing how the program moves ahead.

"I'm really excited at the possibilities," he said.