Devils Lake Public Schools to hold bond referendum vote May 7 regarding school renovations and additions

May 5—DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — Devils Lake residents will vote on a $27.7 million bond referendum May 7 to address facility needs of Prairie View Elementary School and Central Middle School. Voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m at the Memorial Building.

With three elementary schools built in the 1950s and Central built in 1936, updates are needed at the schools, especially the latter, Superintendent Ned Clooten said.

"We're trying to address the biggest needs that we think our students need to learn in a 21st century environment," he said. "It could be gorgeous — it has such beautiful bones. Some of those classrooms have such character, but it needs attention. In order to do that, we need some help."

The referendum outlines renovations to both schools and an addition to Prairie View. If the referendum passes, fifth-graders from Central will be moved to Prairie View, and a secure and accessible main entrance, a larger kitchen and cafeteria space, additional classrooms for current students and fifth-graders, a new gymnasium and additional air conditioning will be built. At Central, the boiler system will be replaced and air conditioning will be added. Also, a secure and accessible main entrance will be created, ADA and code compliance issues will be addressed, lighting and interior finishes will be updated, the roof will be either repaired or replaced and a portion of the courtyard will be infilled to create a new commons space.

The total cost of the project, according to a Q&A sheet on the district's website, is $30.7 million — about $15.8 million for Central and $14.9 million for Prairie View. The district will use $3 million of ESSR dollars for the project, making the amount bonded $27.7 million. If the referendum goes forward, it will make an increase in property taxes of $171.29 per $100,000 of true and full value for residential property. Additionally, there will be 4.55 mills that were levied for an addition to Sweetwater Elementary that will expire prior to the new bond being levied, the document said.

A sample ballot on the district's website shows there is one yes or no question for voters to answer: "Shall the Devils Lake Public School District No. 1, Ramsey and Benson Counties, North Dakota, issue its general obligation school building bonds in the amount not to exceed $27,789,620, maturing within a maximum of 20 years, resulting in an estimated additional millage of 38.06 mills, equal to $38.06 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation for the first taxable year, for the purpose of providing funds, together with any other funds available, to renovate and bring up to code Central Middle School; to construct an addition to Prairie View Elementary School; to make site improvements to school property; and to otherwise improve and renovate school property?"

The cause for the referendum goes back to 2021, when Devils Lake Public Schools conducted a community survey to see what residents wanted out of the district's facilities. The district held an unsuccessful bond referendum vote in October 2022 and received feedback from the community that residents wanted to reinvest in Central, due to cost savings and the history of the building. Following this, the school district has arranged Sweetwater Elementary to teach first and second grades and Prairie View to teach third and fourth grades.

Clooten, who became superintendent in summer 2023, said it's been hard to enter the situation as a first-year superintendent, but it has been a great way to meet people and unite them. His biggest hope is that the community shows up to vote.

"I would love to see 2,500 or more people show up to the polls on Tuesday," he said.

The district has created a school community task force, which will reconvene following the results of the vote. If the community votes in favor of the referendum, the task force will discuss the next steps. If the vote is not in favor, it will regroup to see what else it can do. Clooten said the state of Central Middle School means it is not a place students can be kept in the long term.

"It's just not one we can sit on our hands right now with," he said.

