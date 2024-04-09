Devils Lake man sentenced for stealing vehicle, preventing arrest in Cavalier County

Apr. 8—GRAND FORKS — A Devils Lake man was sentenced after pleading guilty to Class A felony theft and Class C felony preventing arrest in Cavalier County, however, a related Pembina County case remains open.

Jason David Duerr, 42,

was arrested in December after being found with a stolen Dakota Supply Group van

in Cavalier County, according to court documents. He resisted apprehension but was ultimately transported to the Pembina County Jail.

At the jail, Duerr allegedly threatened to kill a deputy multiple times. He's charged with Class C felony terrorizing and scheduled for a pre-trial conference at 3 p.m. on April 22.

For the Cavalier County crimes, Duerr was sentenced on March 28 to three years with the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, first serving 13 months.

He has credit for 115 days served and will be on three years of supervised probation, which became active the date of sentencing, according to court documents. He owes $2,862 in restitution.