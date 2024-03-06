Devils Lake man arrested after fleeing Grand Forks law enforcement

Mar. 5—GRAND FORKS — A Devils Lake man is facing multiple felony charges after a Sunday, March 3, pursuit in Grand Forks County.

Benjamin Mikkel Pawlowski, 30, allegedly fled both Grand Forks police and county deputies, according to a press release from the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office.

Just west of town, on County Road 6, deputies picked up the pursuit after police terminated their efforts. At one point, Pawlowski drove through the interstate fence and went airborne before coming to rest partially on the shoulder of I-29, the release said.

Pawlowski allegedly then fled on foot, running back toward Grand Forks. A Grand Forks police officer located him, and he was taken into custody with deputy assistance.

Pawlowski was evaluated by Altru, then transported to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

The pursuit lasted five miles, with no additional traffic and speeds ranging from approximately 70 mph to higher than 100 mph, the release said.

Pawlowski is charged with six Class C felonies: reckless endangerment — extreme indifference, fleeing a police offier, methamphetamine possession, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of drugs and shoplifting. Each charge has a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Pawlowski was also charged with two Class B misdemeanors, driving under suspension and refusal to halt.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and stolen merchandise were found in his vehicle.

Pawlowski also admitted to using methamphetamine that evening, the affidavit said.

Pawlowski had his initial court appearance on Monday, March 4. His bond was set at $15,000 cash or surety.

His preliminary hearing and arraignment are scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 15.