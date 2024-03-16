Devils Lake airport named ND 2023 Commercial Service Airport of the Year; next up, a terminal expansion

Mar. 15—DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — In the midst of reconstructing and expanding its terminal, the Devils Lake Regional Airport has received the North Dakota 2023 Commercial Service Airport of the Year award, sponsored annually by the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission in partnership with the Airport Association of North Dakota.

A press release announcing this award said "airports receive this award for excellence in community outreach, facility management, construction/beautification projects and the participation and hosting of special events."

Scott Cruse, airport director of Devils Lake Regional Airport, said this is the second time the airport has received the award since he began working there.

"We were pretty happy to receive the award," he said. "It's always a good feeling to know that all your efforts are recognized."

The Devils Lake airport received the award in part due to its growth in passenger traffic through the last year, the release said. The airport had a total of 8,087 enplanements in 2023, a 17.5% increase from 2022 and a new record. Cruse said airports receive certain amounts of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration depending on how many enplanements they have. Reaching 8,000 means Devils Lake's airport will go from receiving $159,000 to $600,000 annually. The next goal is to reach 10,000 boardings, which would mean receiving $1 million in funding.

"We would like to get to that level, because that greatly increases the funding available for maintaining runways and that kind of stuff," Cruse said. "We're hopeful. Last year was a really good year for us and we just hope it keeps going."

Some of the projects the airport recently completed at the facility include two new general aviation hangars and the reconstruction of part of its general aviation apron. Also underway is the expansion and remodeling of its commercial terminal. Cruse said the previous terminal was 6,000 square feet and the new one will double the size.

With that space comes a baggage carousel, a passenger boarding bridge, a larger TSA area and more restrooms, including nursing/changing rooms. The terminal's completion time is expected for later this spring.

"(We're) basically just giving everybody a little bit more space," Cruse said.

In general, Cruse is happy with how things are going at the airport, though the industry can at times be difficult.

"It's constantly a struggle to get the resources you need to to keep the doors open," he said. "As far as the FAA goes, we're held to the same standards as the Minneapolis airport. We have to follow all the same rules and regulations that they do. With our limited resources, that gets to be pretty tough sometimes. ... I'm very happy with the route we're going. We just hope people keep utilizing our facilities."