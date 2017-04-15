Deviled Eggs Recipes For This Easter

A perfect Easter brunch is not complete without the delectable transformation of regular hard-boiled eggs into bite-sized deviled eggs. While there are a number of variations available for your perfect eggs, here are some easy ways to enjoy them this Easter.

The basics of deviled eggs are simple. Hard-boil the eggs, take out the egg yolks, combine the yolk with your choice of spices and put the mixture back in the egg whites. For easy recipes to enjoy, read below:

The classic deviled eggs

This basic recipe will take you back to your mother’s kitchen with a delectable blend of yellow mustard, white vinegar and mayonnaise, along with salt, pepper and paprika. See the recipe here.

Eggs with a kick

If you’re into traditional deviled eggs but want to try something new, but not drastically, this Alton Brown recipe is the best option for you. Along with the usual ingredients like mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, this recipe adds a punch with three different types of peppercorns for enhanced flavor. See it here.

Sriracha deviled eggs

Your favorite Southeast Asian sauce can be combined with deviled eggs for your new favorite dish. Add some miso with this Martha Stewart recipe to bring “salty flavors and umami notes,” as Sriracha “adds contrasting heat to the rich filling of this test-kitchen favorite.” Read the recipe here.

Smoked salmon and radish deviled eggs

Another Martha Stewart recipe teaches you how to add some lovely smoked salmon to your Easter Sunday staple, taking it up a notch. See the recipe here.

Deviled eggs benedict

What could be better than a great plate of deviled eggs? A combination of eggs benedict and deviled eggs. This recipe uses the deviled egg as hollandaise sauce to the combination of breadcrumbs and delectable bacon. Read the recipe here.

