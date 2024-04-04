SHERMAN TWP. – Glen Oaks Community College president David Devier has been named the recipient of the Phi Theta Kappa Michael Bennett Lifetime Achievement Award.

Devier will be recognized by the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society April 4-6, during PTK Catalyst 2024, the Society’s annual convention in Orlando, Florida, college officials said.

David Devier

Devier is one of nine retiring college presidents and chancellors who will receive the award, which is named in honor of the late Michael Bennett, longtime president of St. Petersburg College in Florida.

The awards are given to retiring college presidents who have shown support of student success initiatives leading to stronger pathways to completion, transfer, and employment. They have taken an active interest in supporting high-achieving students and developing student leaders on campus. Students on their campus nominate recipients.

“These college leaders have made student success a priority throughout their career,” said Phi Theta Kappa President and CEO Lynn Tincher-Ladner in a statement. “This award is special because it comes directly from the students, and it is evidence of the gratitude they feel for the support for them and students like them, both inside and outside the classroom.”

Devier is set to retire in June after 10 1/2 years as Glen Oaks Community College president.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Devier receives lifetime achievement award