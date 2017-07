Obdulia Sanchez allegedly kept livestreaming on Instagram after the accident even as her sister lay dying; she pleaded not guilty to charges including manslaughter while intoxicated.

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

About ABC World News Tonight With David Muir

World News brings the latest information and analysis of major events from around the country and the world. See More

Check out more stuff on Yahoo View