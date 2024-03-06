New development set to come to southwest Louisville. What we know

Project: Laurel at Woodlands

Location: 3500 Lees Lane

Christi Lanier-Robinson said apartment leasing will start between the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026.

Description: A new affordable housing community is in development near Lousiville's St. Denis neighborhood, said Christi Lanier-Robinson, executive vice president of LDG Development.

The complex will have 312 units including homes with one, two and three-bedroom apartments "that will serve residents who are in between 50-70% of the area medium income," Lanier-Robinson said.

There will be 24 one-bedroom apartments, 168 two-bedroom apartments and 120 three-bedroom apartments.

Lanier-Robinson said the housing communities will have amenities including a business center, a pool, a clubhouse, a dog park and electrical vehicle charging stations.

"This is the small drop in the bucket for what Louisville needs in terms of more affordable housing units, but this does fill a need that our community has with the ongoing housing shortage," Lanier-Robinson said.

Size: About 21 acres, Lanier-Robinson said.

Developer: LDG Development

