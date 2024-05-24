Development group plans to build Chinatown in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Nashville’s Antioch neighborhood will soon serve as the home of the city’s Chinatown. The official title of the project is Tennessee Nashville Chinatown, which will incorporate a supermarket, shopping and dining.

Rita Zheng and Sheri Ma are project managing partners of this large scale group development. The developer said that this project could create 300 jobs during construction and up to 500 full and part-time jobs.

“Not only the Asian community, but the whole city, the whole area, is growing,” Zheng says. “We do see strong needs, especially with the economic and diversity changes.”

The project is a little under five acres of land located right next to Independence Academy on Hickory Hollow Parkway. One of the main highlights is a 44,000 sq. ft. supermarket flagship store. The project will also include more than 10 restaurants and other businesses.

API of Middle Tennessee is a nonprofit that works to celebrate the Asian community. Their executive director, Joseph Gutierrez, is excited for the project.

“The importance of Chinatowns and cultural conclaves, like in urban development, helps you really think about this as a pathway towards economic prosperity for a lot of our community,” Gutierrez said.

