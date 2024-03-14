Developing severe weather threat

Mar. 13—A tornado watch has been issued for Buchanan County and other parts of the area.

------

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop across Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas this evening, and continue into the overnight hours. Sizable hail and damaging winds will be the primary hazards, with isolated tornadoes and localized flash flooding also possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level three enhanced risk of severe weather along the i-70 corridor from Topeka through the Kansas City metro, and points north to the HWY-36 corridor including the St. Joseph area. Surrounding locations such as far Northern Missouri are under a level 2 slight risk.

Be sure to remain weather aware this evening, and have a way to receive warnings well into the overnight hours.

Jared Shelton can be reached at jared.shelton@newspressnow.com.