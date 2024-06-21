Multiple semis involved in major I-485 wreck by Mallard Creek Road

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A major wreck involving multiple tractor-trailers has brought rush hour traffic in both directions on I-485 in northeast Charlotte to a halt Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on I-485 by the Benfield Road and Mallard Creek Road exit. Charlotte Fire said both lanes on the inner and outer loops are being blocked.

🚗 Track issues along your commute with the QCN Traffic Interactive Map

Two tractor-trailers and at least three cars could be seen with damage. The circumstances surrounding the wreck have not yet been released.

Medic confirmed at least one patient had been airlifted in critical condition.

Charlotte Fire, Medic, a mass casualty bus, and NC State Highway Patrol are among the departments that have responded to the crash scene.

NCDOT said closures were expected through 1 p.m. Friday.

This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.