DEVELOPING: Large police presence on Woodrow Ave. in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — More than 15 law enforcement officers from Michigan State Police and Lansing Police Department have closed off the 500 block of Woodrow Ave. and South Cedar St. in Lansing.

Law enforcement tells 6 News they are investigating two possible deaths.

6 News witnessed the beginning of a canine track.

Multiple side streets north of Woodrow are blocked off by police vehicles with lights flashing.

6 News witness Lansing Fire Department emergency technicians enter a home in the 500 block of Woodrow Ave. carrying medical equipment. They exited the home shortly after, entered their rig and left the scene.

This is a developing story.

