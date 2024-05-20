Developers incorporate historic church into plans for new Oregon District hotel

A former church is set to become a “boutique hotel” in the Oregon District.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, developers with Weyland Ventures plan to transform the old St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church facility into a 70-room hotel.

>> Huber Heights city manager charged with OVI; Emergency council meeting called Monday

The church has been a landmark along Wayne Avenue for over 100 years, but the congregation left about six years ago and developers bought the land.

Ashlyn Ackerman, head of design for Weyland, said the hotel will be built in the facility’s current parking lot.

“This is planned to be a boutique hotel,” Ackerman said.

She said the original church building is part of the hotel plans.

“The church building itself will be our common lobby for the hotel, it will be a great restaurant space,” Ackerman said.

Ed Zimmerle has lived and worked in the Oregon District for years.

“I think it’s a great idea, I didn’t realize there was enough economic activity in this area to support such a plan,” Zimmerle said.

He is happy to hear the plans will keep the church intact.

“I’m sure there’s a lot of history there and some pretty good architecture so having been a carpenter, places like that, I know there is a lot of good woodwork,” Zimmerle said.

>>RELATED: ‘Building confidence;’ New apartments coming to Downtown Dayton apart of Dayton Housing Tour

Weyland Ventures has completed previous projects in Dayton, including The Wheel House and Troll Pub.

“It’s important to us to honor the spirit of the neighborhood and the spirit of the building and all that stuff,” Ackerman said.

Developers with Weyland Ventures said they are working on some changes that the city requested before releasing the final plan.

They believe groundbreaking will take place at the beginning of 2025.

We will continue to follow this story.