Developers fail to rezone land surrounding Edwin Binney estate for apartment complex plans

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — In a major setback for developers hoping to build a 274-unit apartment complex called "Indrio Woods" surrounding the estate of Crayola crayon inventor Edwin Binney, county commissioners voted to deny a request to rezone the land from its current agricultural designation.

The rezoning, requested by West Palm Beach based developer WGI, was opposed by the owners of the Binney Estate and by multiple nearby residents who spoke at Tuesday's County Commission meeting.

The vote went against the recommendation of the county staff which, after a rare third meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission considering the topic, recommended approval under certain conditions, which WGI agreed to meet. Commissioners Chris Dzadovsky and Linda Bartz wanted to move forward with the rezoning after adding even more conditions, which a WGI reprehensive said would be agreed to, but the other three commissioners — Cathy Townsend, Larry Leet and Jamie Fowler — said they could not support the project.

Janie Baugh and Dennis Jurkiewicz, owners of the former home of Edwin Binney, walk through the 5-acre property of the historic home. There is an old wood frame house (left) on the property that they would like to restore, and a barn (not pictured). A developer wants to build an apartment complex that would surround three sides of the Binney estate property.

For Leet, building an apartment complex is wrong for one of the county's remaining heavily wooded areas.

"It's one of the few places in St. Lucie County that's pretty much remained St. Lucie County," Leet said, suggesting that it might be better to locate such a complex near Interstate 95. "I don't believe that this particular project fits this area."

Larry Leet

Fowler said she recently drove the area — a stretch of Indrio Road between Taylor Dairy Road and King's Highway — and noticed there is already traffic, even without the additional residents.

"From what I saw it is clearly already having stress from traffic," Fowler said.

St. Lucie County Commissioner Jamie Fowler

For Townsend, her lack of support comes down to safety concerns. From the planned exit of the apartment complex, residents could turn left onto Indrio Road that Townsend said could be dangerous. Townsend said she's been driving down that stretch of road for decades, so she is very familiar with it.

"I just cannot get past the safety issue coming out of Indrio Road," Townsend said.

The road is controlled by the Florida Department of Transportation, meaning the county cannot choose on its own to add a traffic light there.

"This is where me and DOT come head to head," Townsend said.

St. Lucie County Commission Chair Cathy Townsend

Each of the commissioners, including the three who voted to deny the rezoning, said WGI has been one of the best developers they have ever worked with in terms of listening to the concerns of residents and county leaders.

Lindsay Libes, vice president of civil engineering at WGI, laid out a number of ways their plans have changed due to that feedback. The number of planned units was decreased from 288 to 274, and a roadway was realigned to create a buffer between the Binney Estate and any buildings or roads at the apartment complex.

"In terms of the Binney Estate, we were able to shift our roadway, shift the buildings and redesign it in a way so completely surrounding them is either open space or water," Libes said. "There are no buildings or roads directly abutting."

A map shows the proposed 274-unit Indrio Woods apartment complex, surrounding the estate of Crayola crayon inventor Edwin Binney. A rezoning for the property was denied by the St. Lucie County Commission on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

After further discussion, WGI also agreed to decrease the height of the complex's recreation building from three stories to two and to shift it further west to alleviate noise concerns. They also agreed, as part of the Planning and Zoning Commission's conditions, to walk the property with an arborist and representatives of the Binney Estate, in order to tag significant healthy trees to be preserved.

"It did result in a better plan, and so it was time well spent, and so we are appreciative of the feedback that we received," Lides said.

Such concessions impressed commissioners, but ultimately were not enough for a majority of them.

"I wanted to find a path forward to help you get there because you've been so kind in doing everything, but I can't," Townsend said.

Dzadovsky attempted to move the rezoning forward after securing even more commitments from WGI. He asked if all of the three-story buildings could be brought down to two and asked for 10% of the units to be set aside for essential workforce housing. Lides said WGI would be willing to make those commitments.

Chris Dzadovsky

The county has been desperately trying to increase its supply of essential workforce housing, Dzadovsky said. The property would also be within walking distance of a nearby shopping center with a grocery store and restaurants, and he said walkability has been another priority of the commission in that area.

"There's an opportunity for us to do what we've said we would do," Dzadovsky said. "We've got a lot of concessions on the table."

Ultimately, only Bartz voted along with Dzadovsky to move the rezoning forward. Commissioners would still have the opportunity to say no down the road, Bartz argued.

"The idea that this will come back to us, which gives you the ability to take a look at it once again, as you correct then we have the ability to yea or nay it," Bartz said.

St. Lucie County Commissioner Linda Bartz

The meeting may not be the end for WGI and Indrio Woods though. The company is committed to build something there, while doing it the right way, Lides said.

"We've said it from the beginning. We're committed to building something in this community that everybody is proud of, and we don't have any issue working with you all on that," Lides said in response to Dzadovsky's further conditions.

Even the project's opponents hinted that it may not be the end of the story.

"OK, but the door is still open to come back and try to have another conversation," Townsend said, after the motion to deny rezoning passed 3-2.

Wicker Perlis is TCPalm's Watchdog Reporter for St. Lucie County. You can reach him at wicker.perlis@tcpalm.com and 504-331-0516.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Will apartments be built surrounding the former crayon inventor's home?