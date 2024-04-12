Developer unveils plans for 1,000-plus home community near Eagle Mountain Lake

Dallas County developer Centurion American unveiled plans Friday to construct 1,100 single-family houses near Eagle Mountain Lake, one week after securing a special tax from the county to help bankroll the community’s development.

“The Estates at Eagle Mountain” would sprawl across 836-acres just outside the Fort Worth city limits, boxed in by Bonds Ranch Road to the south, Peden Road to the north, and Morris Dido Newark Road to the west. Just under 5% of the property will be set aside for commercial use; Centurion’s agents are still shopping for stores.

Centurion manages real estate across the Metroplex, including a 540-acre subdivision-cum-resort a couple miles north of its latest acquisition. The company’s newest homes, on lots a half acre to an acre in size, will be a two mile drive from Eagle Mountain High School, slated for completion in August.

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved the creation of a public improvement district for the development a week earlier. The special tax zone, exclusive to the property, would exact a property tax on future homeowners and businesses to fund the creation and maintenance of roads, sewers, and water utilities across the community.

Three of the four commissioners voting on the matter April 2 celebrated the project.

“One of the primary challenges of the Tarrant County Commissioners is keeping up with the growth, both the capital infrastructure needs as well as the population needs,” Precinct 1 commissioner Roy Brooks said in a statement shared with the company’s public relations firm. “I support creative processes that grow and support our infrastructure needs. The new PID in precinct four is one such process.”

The superintendent of the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw independent school district, Jim Chadwell, also signaled his support.

“There have many areas within EMS ISD where roads, sidewalks, and infrastructure have not been expanded to accommodate the significant growth that we are experiencing,” Chadwell said. “This is the type of development and partnership that we need.”

Precinct 2 commissioner Alissa Simmons, held up by concerns about the fee’s impact on future homeowners and some of Centurion’s past dealings, was the sole dissenter.

The city could annex the land after the district’s funding term — possibly three decades — expires.