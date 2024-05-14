Developer poised to build affordable condos on parking lot in Croton-on-Hudson

CROTON-ON-HUDSON ‒ The village is mulling plans to sell an overflow parking lot by the Croton-Harmon train station to a developer who has proposed building a multifamily affordable housing project.

Owned by the village since the 1960s, the 1.2-acre property, known as Village Parking Lot A, is located at the intersection of Croton Point Avenue and Veterans Plaza.

A slowdown in commuting habits since the onset of the pandemic prompted the village to consider repurposing the lot. After months of review, the village selected a proposal by WBP Development LLC, based in Chappaqua.

The proposal includes plans to build 55 to 95 rental or condominium units with at least 20% units designated as affordable housing.

James Wendling, chief operating officer at WBP Development LLC, said it’s a great opportunity to create a transit oriented development on an underutilized parking lot to address the housing shortage in the area.

Deputy Mayor/Trustee Len Simon, left, and Mayor Brian Pugh talk about the proposed housing redevelopment project at the site, which is a parking lot across the street from the train station in Croton-on-Hudson, May 8, 2024.

The goals of a transit oriented development in Croton-on-Hudson

The goal, Wendling said, is to pursue an affordable condominium project where entire units would be priced at 80% of Westchester County residents' median incomes. The project would also create about 200 jobs.

The type and number of units are contingent on funding as the developer is applying for a state subsidy called Affordable Homeownership Opportunity Program (AHOP). Part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's 5-year housing plan, AHOP provides funding to projects that are geared towards first-time buyers, as well as qualifying rental projects.

WBP Development's proposal is still in early stages while the village pursues closing the $2.3 million deal.

Wendling said the company has a track record of supporting homeownership in the area with two similar projects currently under construction— a high-rise condo building with 126 units in New Rochelle and a 68-unit affordable condo development at the former Berkeley College site in White Plains.

Brian Pugh, mayor of Croton-on-Hudson, said the proposed condos would diversify housing options in the village where homeownership is lacking.

“Historically, Croton-on-Hudson was one of the more affordable communities in Westchester, believe it or not. That was one of the reasons my parents moved here in the 1980s, but that’s not really the case anymore,” Pugh said. “The ownership opportunity will give people a chance to build equity and generational wealth for those may not have a chance otherwise.”

He referred to a 2019 housing needs assessment which showed about 17% of 3,000 households in Croton-on-Hudson spent more than half of their income on housing expenses. In March 2024, the median home sale price was $860,000, up 60% since last year, according to Redfin.

In a recent report by the Regional Plan Association, a non-profit organization that promotes economy and quality of life of the New York metropolitan area, the community within half a mile distance of Croton-Harmon train station was classified as “restrictive, segregated and affluent”.

Pugh acknowledged the needs of multifamily housing and said the village is moving in a new direction “deliberately and carefully.”

In 2022, the village rezoned certain areas to allow for transit-oriented mixed-use and multifamily residential buildings, including the Parking Lot A site. It also requires new developments with 10 units or more to designate at least 10% of the units as affordable housing.

Pugh said the village does not have a specific goal for housing developments but is positioning itself as a pro-housing community that aims at growing housing units by 1% annually. Housing development has dramatically slowed down over the past 20 years because of a lack of open space, he said.

“We have to be creative, smart and use the resources that are available,” he said. “Transit oriented development and multifamily housing (are) really the new homes that we can add to the community and homes that are very badly needed.”

