Developer eyes 40 acres along Texas Road in Old Bridge. Here’s what’s proposed

OLD BRIDGE – An age-restricted multifamily development has been proposed for Texas Road near the intersection of Route 9.

Vision Old Bridge IV Urban Renewal, LLC is seeking preliminary and final site plan approval to construct 71 residential units in two three-story buildings and a 5,115-square-foot clubhouse.

Seventy units plus a superintendent apartment above the clubhouse is proposed. The project includes 14 affordable units, according to documents filed with the township. The project proposes 16 one-, 53 two- and two three-bedroom units.

The application was scheduled to be heard at the March 25 township Planning Board meeting, but the hearing was adjourned. No new date has been announced.

The Villas at Moerls Corner would be located on about 40 acres of primarily vacant land.

The property fronts the eastbound side of Texas Road (County Route 690) about 1,800 feet west of the Route 9 intersection in the southeast portion of the township.

The Madison Crossing multifamily residential development is to the south and west of the property, while retail commercial development along Route 9 borders the eastern side of the property.

There are extensive wetlands to the east and west of the property. Vacant land and wetlands are across from the property along the westbound side of Texas Road.

Because the property is in a redevelopment area, the developer is proposing a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) program with the township.

Variances and waiver relief is requested for setback from tract boundary of 35 feet where 50 feet is required, an active recreation area of 5,400 square feet where 7,000 square feet is required and maximum units per court of 39 (Building 2), where a maximum of 36 is permitted.

