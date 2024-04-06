Developer anticipates wrapping up Parkline Towers project in May 2025

Apr. 6—The rapidly rising Parkline Towers apartment complex on U.S. 2 in Kalispell is on track to be completed in May 2025, according to developer Brent Brown.

Brown estimated that the project is currently about 30% of its way through construction.

"We are under roof on one of the buildings and close on the other," Brown said. "Framing will be behind us, and we will be going to work on the inside."

The apartment complex, located at 820 E. Idaho St., broke ground in June 2023. As construction has progressed, several aspects of the project have changed.

The complex will still house 224 total apartments in the pair of four story towers, but the mix of units has changed, said regional director Nikki Lintz.

The towers will feature 112 one-bedroom, 96 two-bedroom and 16 three-bedroom apartments. That's a 10 unit increase in two-bedroom units and 10 unit decrease in one-bedroom apartments since the project got underway.

Brown said the rental cost for the units remains undetermined. Pricing "could change based on market conditions," he said.

Lintz highlighted the planned amenities for each tower, including a fitness center with exercise equipment and interactive workouts, a rec room and resident lounges. These spaces will be "a perfect gathering space" for future tenants.

In addition, the apartments will feature shared outdoor amenities, including a dog park, outdoor firepits, grilling areas, rentable storage garages and direct access to Kalispell's Parkline Trail.