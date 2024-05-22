Developer announces plans for new boutique hotel in Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Nob Hill property will be getting a makeover. Tuesday, Titan Development announced its purchase of the Hiway House Motel.

Video shows moments teen opened fire at Coronado Center

The vacant motel, originally built in 1959, will be demolished and a new boutique hotel will be built in its place. Plans include about 100 guest rooms, a rooftop bar and meeting spaces. The developer says it also plans to revitalize the motel’s original neon sign. Construction is expected to begin late next year.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.