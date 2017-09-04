Devastating photos show the wrath of largest wildfire in Los Angeles County history

The largest wildfire in Los Angeles County history had consumed 7,000 acres by Sunday evening, prompting California Gov. Jerry Brown to declare a state of emergency earlier that day.

More than 700 residents from the Burbank, Glendale, and Sunland-Tujunga neighborhood in Los Angeles had been evacuated, but by Sunday evening the evacuation orders had been lifted, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Four homes have been burned as more than 1,000 firefighters responded to the blaze Sunday. A wheelchair-bound 88-year-old man and his 78-year-old wife are among the homeowners who lost everything. The fire has been 30 percent contained, LAFD officials noted during a press conference Monday morning.

The fearsome La Tuna Fire chewing through the Verdugo Mountains could be seen from miles away throughout the weekend. At night, red-hot flames could be spotted from vantage points in northeast Los Angeles and people in Burbank on Sunday were still stopping to watch from their yards, storefront windows, and shopping center parking lots.

After an intense heat wave, climbing into triple digits in the LA-area on Saturday, Sunday evening brought temperatures of 90 to 94 with a bit of rain.

As Los Angeles County faced the historic fire and grueling heat, other parts of the West were also sweating and burning. Multiple fires burned in Yosemite National Park over the weekend, with the Railroad Fire growing to 9,790-acres (23 percent contained) after thunderstorms worsened the blaze Sunday. Wildfires were also ripping through Oregon and Washington. And San Francisco hit a heat record of 106 on Friday, remaining in the triple digits Saturday.

A Super Scooper CL-415 firefighting aircraft from Canada makes a drop to protect a house on September 3, 2017 near Burbank, California. At nearly 7,000 acres, the fire is the biggest fire in terms of acreage in Los Angeles County history.

Image: David McNew/Getty Images

People watch the La Tuna Fire burning in the Verdugo Mountains on September 2, 2017. Hundreds of firefighters battled the blaze overnight and into the morning, and at one point the flames were spreading in four directions at once amid intense heat and wild winds.

Image: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Deer flee the the La Tuna Fire, at a golf course in Burbank on September 3, 2017.