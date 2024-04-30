Devastating floods hit Vernon County, isolate Metz Village

VERNON COUNTY — Weekend storms and flooding cut off portions of a Vernon County community.

Officials say the Vernon County village of “Metz” was left inaccessible by those storms.

The community, along with other portions of northwestern Vernon County saw damage to buildings and roads, along with trees twisted and uprooted.

Experts are working to determine what caused the damage.

“Well, just coming out of two years of drought, it’s interesting that yeah, I live just south of here, a few miles and we had 11 inches and in a matter of three days and I mean going from one extreme to the other. So, you know, went from worrying about livestock water last summer and growing crops to have flood damage all over the place. You know, it’s just the extremes we live with here in Missouri,” said Travis Claypool, Vernon County Executive Director for farm service agency.

The nearby Little Osage River crested earlier today at just under 53 feet…placing it in the major flood stage.

It’s currently around 51 feet, and is expected to continue falling, unless we see more rain.

Claypool says this marks the third historic crest on the Little Osage River.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.