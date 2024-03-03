After devastating fire, Bisbee businesses consider next steps: 'Like a second full-time job'

For years, Claire Harlin eyed the creamy yellow brick building across from her Classic Rock Couture shop on Bisbee’s celebrated Main Street. She signed a lease on the local landmark in early 2020, relocated her business while weathering COVID-19 restrictions and finally came to own the place two years later.

"Kind of a dream space," Harlin told The Arizona Republic about her store at 38 Main St. "The most special retail space you've ever seen in your life."

A fire the night of Feb. 14 would strike two nearby buildings, forcing the 39-year-old Tucson resident to close her 3,000-square-foot establishment due to structural instability. As of Friday, the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

The antique store Many Fine Things Gallery at 28 Main St. and the specialty grocery store Bisbee Oil & Vinegar Co. at 30 Main St. were burned in the blaze. About 10 other businesses were impacted. At least one long-running business expects to be shuttered for a year due to damage sustained from the water used to contain the flames.

The resulting devastation threatens Main Street’s rich historic value, which contributes to tourism as the leading economic driver of the once-prosperous mining town of about 5,000 residents.

Revenue concerns

Standing at 26 Main Street is the cozy Letson Loft Hotel. A pedestrian’s view gives a deceitful account, co-owner Tom Firth told The Republic."Nobody knows really that the Letson suffered this kind of damage because you can’t see it from anywhere on the street," Firth said.The hotel’s roof eventually collapsed under the heavy weight of water used to extinguish the fire, according to Firth. A tenant of Firth’s, gift shop La Dulce Vida, was flooded and is indefinitely out of business, Firth added.

Firth, a 71-year-old Tucson resident, recalled how he, his wife and business partners Mary Jane and Steve Relth, purchased the structure in 2005 for approximately $350,000. An extensive yearlong renovation upgrading the building’s plumbing, mechanical and electrical features ran them approximately $500,000.

A high beam was installed, which Firth thinks likely prevented the building’s complete collapse.

Now, the hotel’s staff of five is out of work for the 12 months Firth expects it will take to restore the building. He was awaiting word from his insurance adjuster to determine restoration costs. When contemplating potential revenue loss, Firth said the Letson Loft made $400,000 in revenue last year.

Alongside the hotel, Classic Rock Couture, La Dulce Vida, Many Fine Things, Bisbee Oil & Vinegar, there are, according to the Bisbee Visitor Center, seven other businesses affected by the fire.

Structural needs

The whole of Bisbee’s Main Street is part of the Bisbee Historic District, which is listed on the National Parks Service’s National Register of Historic Places. Several of the buildings have had many incarnations through the decades.

Erected in 1883, the Letson Loft’s building was the site of a robbery gone wrong that led to the so-called Bisbee Massacre.

In December 1883, robbers seized $7,000 in mining payroll money held at the bank run by the Goldwater-Castaneda Mercantile, co-owned by the father of Barry Goldwater, a 1964 Republican presidential nominee and Arizona U.S. senator. There were four to five people, including a pregnant woman, killed by gunfire from the robbers. Once captured, five of the men were sentenced to hang. A mob lynched a sixth man who had received a life sentence.

Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge said the Arizona State Historic Preservation Office visited the devastation on Feb. 23. Loose bricks off the top of the buildings were at risk of being blown by wind gusts and were being removed and salvaged for possible reuse by building owners, the mayor detailed.

Budge on Friday told The Republic that an engineering company would stabilize the affected buildings starting in the next several days. Budge said 12 or 13 5,000-pound concrete highway barriers will likely be installed to firm up walls. On Friday, electrical contractors were working to restore power, he added.

Due to the 44-foot fall zone, much of Main Street was closed to motor vehicles, and foot traffic was diverted into residential areas, Budge noted.

Budge, a former firefighter, said the fire was not arson, but investigators from major fire departments were on the case.

"We need to know the exact cause, so we're going to make sure that we have the best and brightest on the scene," he said.

And Budge was quick to dispel any worries visitors cannot travel to Bisbee due to the fire.

"We are not closed," Budge said, pointing to all bars and hotels, aside from the Letson, that remain open.

Staying in place

Though Harlin’s trendy threads outlet escaped the flames, she said water damage from firehouses likely left a $100,000 price tag. Restoration of the early 20th-century edifice will require new roofing, ceilings, flooring and walls, she shared.

She expects to lose an estimated $30,000 in revenue if her hipster-friendly shop remains closed for a full month.

"Almost like a second full-time job dealing with the fire," Harlin said in between calls from her insurance company and routine talks with fire investigators.

Harlin’s eight-member staff remains on the payroll, counting inventory, rearranging and deep-cleaning the store and completing online orders.

Earth-toned wear designed by Harlin characterized Classic Rock Couture’s racks before February’s fire disrupted business at the building that once housed the JCPenney retailer. Classic Rock Couture’s fashion aesthetics hearken to the styles of Arizona daughters Stevie Nicks and Linda Ronstadt during their 1970s rocker heydays.

Popular items by Harlin, an Oklahoma native, include Arizona-inspired pieces — the rising sun bomber jacket’s design resembles the state flag. Famed stars Miley Cyrus, Elle King and Florence Pugh, among others, are seen donning Classic Rock Couture clothes in photos featured on the store’s website.

And last year, the Costume Designers Guild award-nominated crime dramedy series "Poker Face" reportedly showcased its lead actress Natasha Lyonne in several Classic Rock Couture garments.

Harlin’s original, smaller Tucson location remains open. After leaving the former Woolworth department store building for a loftier structure on Main, Harlin cannot fathom departing from her current “dream” space."I bought (the building) for the curb appeal and the front windows and the uniqueness and historic nature," she said.

