Dettori wins the Oaks for a 4th time

EPSOM, England (AP) — Italian jockey Frankie Dettori won the Oaks for the fourth time, riding Enable to a five-length victory in an English classic horse race run in driving rain on Friday.

A thunderstorm hit the track minutes before the start.

Enable, a 6-1 shot, outlasted 8-11 favorite Rhododendron in the final two furlongs at Epsom.

It denied Aidan O'Brien, the Irish trainer of Rhododendron, a third straight win in the classics in 2017 after triumphs in the 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Dettori, one of the world's most famous jockeys, won the Oaks in 1994, '95, and 2002.

The English Derby is staged at Epsom on Saturday.