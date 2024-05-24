Detroit's historic Temple Bar, founded in 1927, partially collapses

Video on social media shows a partial collapse of Detroit's Temple Bar Friday.

The historic dive bar was founded in 1927 by a Greek immigrant and has long served diverse clientele.

Damage appears to the building's roof, with the area blocked off with orange and white construction cones and yellow caution tape, according to Metro Times video.

The Temple Bar could not be immediately reached for comment.

Located on 2906 Cass Avenue, the bar is typically open 1 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. daily and hosts regular DJ shows.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit's historic Temple Bar partially collapses