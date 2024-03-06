Detroit Zoo's beloved river otter, parent to historic birth, dies at 21

Whiskers, the river otter who parented the first otter to be born at the Detroit Zoo in 50 years, died on Tuesday. She was 21.

In a post made on Facebook, Zoo officials said the decision was made to euthanize Whiskers.

"As she aged, Whiskers experienced a decline in the function of her hind limbs, resulting in mobility issues and discomfort," officials said in the post. "Her care team put significant effort into developing innovative ways to prolong her quality of life, but ultimately came to the difficult decision to humanely euthanize her."

After being rescued as a pup in 2003, Whiskers moved to the Detroit Zoo in 2009 and quickly felt at home. By 2012 Whiskers and male otter Lucius gave birth to the first litter of river otters at the Detroit Zoo in 50 years.

"Whisker was a superb mother. She was also very smart and quick to catch onto training," according to the statement. "She was a favorite among her caretakers, who bonded deeply with her over the years."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Zoo river otter, Whiskers, dies at 21