Detroit woman sentenced 3 to 15 years in fatal shooting outside Livonia party store

FOX 2 (WJBK) - A Detroit woman who pulled the trigger in a fatal shooting outside a party store on Merriman Road in Livonia, learned her fate Thursday.

Lania Juleiah Conn pleaded guilty for manslaughter, and was sentenced to three to 15 years for second-degree murder, which took place in July of 2023. She received an additional two years for the charge of felony firearm.

Conn and the victim, Markayla Sadler, a Redford woman, got into an altercation inside the party store, located in the 13820 block of Merriman Road just before 1 a.m. on July 18.

The argument spilled outside, where it became a physical fight. During that fight, Conn is accused of shooting Sadler in the head.

Cory Leniel Campbell, a 25-year-old Detroit man who was an acquaintance of Sadler, returned fire at Conn and a 24-year-old Warren man who was with her, police said.

Conn and her acquaintance were wounded, treated at a local hospital, and released.

Police said Campbell had an expired concealed pistol license. He was sentenced to two years probation in December for carrying a concealed weapon.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that Conn was convicted of second-degree murder.