Detroit teen faces 19 charges after 4 shot in Stein Park, including 2 kids, pregnant teen

A Detroit 17-year-old accused in the non-fatal shootings of four people at Stein Park, including two children and a pregnant teenager, faces 19 charges related to the tragedy, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Thursday.

Among the charges against the teenage suspect, Alvin Noble, are four counts of assault with intent to murder. He's being prosecuted as an adult.

"This was a totally vicious, uncalled for and unhinged attack on the community members at that park that night," Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Rhonda Haidar said in 36th District Court on Thursday, where a judge gave Noble a $500,000 cash bond.

Noble's attorney, Phil Ragan, agreed that what happened at Stein Park on May 1 was a tragedy, but noted his client's age and lack of criminal history.

Noble is accused of firing a handgun four times at the west side park after a fight between an 18-year-old woman and Noble's sister had escalated, prosecutors said.

The 18-year-old was shot. Detroit police found her lying face down on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Worthy.

Three people who, according to Detroit Police Chief James White, were enjoying a warm spring evening and had nothing to do with the fight, were also shot: a 6-year-old girl was shot in the leg, a 2-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks, and another 18-year-old woman was shot in the back.The two children should make a full recovery, but one of the 18-year-old victims, who was pregnant, was "still fighting for her life," White said on Monday.

Haidar said in court that video captured the incident.

Worthy described the case as "especially alarming"— "a fight, a phone call, and a gun completely devastated a wonderful community gathering," she said.

As of Thursday evening, it was unclear how Noble allegedly got his hands on the gun used in the crime. Noble is charged with:

Four counts of assault with intent to murder

Four courts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm

One count of carrying a weapon with unlawful intent

One count of carrying a concealed weapon

Nine counts of felony firearm

If Noble makes bond, Magistrate Malaika Ramsey-Heath ordered the teenager be subject to a GPS tether and house arrest.

Andrea Sahouri covers criminal justice for the Detroit Free Press. She can be contacted at 313-264-0442 or asahouri@freepress.com.

