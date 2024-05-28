Detroit police shot and killed a man accused of fatally shooting a teenager believed to be his nephew at an east side home on Monday, according to Detroit Police Chief James White.

Police were called to the home on a report of someone shot in the head around 4 p.m. Monday in the 11000 block of Beaconsfield Street.

White said officers arrived to see two women screaming. When police entered the home, White said shots were exchanged between police and the suspect. An officer fired three shots at the suspect, who was killed, White said.

A family member called the police on Monday, White said. The suspect allegedly went to the home earlier that day and apologized for shooting his nephew before police were called. It is not clear when the teen was shot. White said he did not have further information as of Monday evening. The Free Press put in a request for more details. No officers were injured.

White said the suspect suffers from mental illness, arguing for more mental health resources.

"We need mental health hospitals and not police to handle these situations," White said on Monday.

Video footage of the incident is expected to be released within 45 days, per department policy.

Andrea Sahouri covers criminal justice for the Detroit Free Press. She can be contacted at 313-264-0442 or asahouri@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit police shoot, kill man accused of fatally shooting nephew