Detroit police launch manhunt for suspect who escaped custody at Henry Ford Hospital

Detroit police are searching for a man who escaped their custody Sunday morning at Henry Ford Hospital on West Grand Boulevard.

Cortez Rabb, 22, was arrested on suspicion of felony charges when he experienced medical issues, said Detroit Police Sgt. Jordan Hall. Officers were putting him into a hospital bed when Rabb broke free and ran away.

Cortez Rabb, 22, escaped Detroit Police custody Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Hall wouldn’t say what charges Rabb faced, other than to say they are felonies and that he is considered dangerous. Police urge anyone who sees Rabb to not approach him but instead, call 911 to report his location.

Detroit police have set up a command post and sent additional officers to area to search for him.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit police launch manhunt for escapee Cortez Rabb