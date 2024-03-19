Detroit police concerned over recent gunfire aimed at officers

For the third time in 10 days, a Detroit police officer was fired upon Monday evening, Police Chief James White said in a news conference Tuesday.

No officers were injured in the incidents, he said.

Monday's gunfire occurred just before 8 p.m. while an officer was conducting a traffic stop at Seneca Street and Harper Avenue. Two rounds were fired at the officer, forcing the officer to duck for cover, White said during a Tuesday afternoon press conference at the intersection.

White said police were searching for a suspect. It was unclear from where rounds were fired, but police continued to examine evidence.

"It's absolutely unacceptable," White said. "It's absolutely ridiculous, unnecessary."

Detroit Police Chief James White addressed concerns over shootings at officers during a press conference at Seneca Street and Harper Avenue on March 19, 2024.

White went on to describe two other recent incidents where Detroit police faced gunfire. On March 11, White said a round was fired at an officer during a foot chase involving a group of juveniles accused of carjacking. The officer avoided injury and did not return fire, White said. A weapon was recovered and the juveniles were apprehended.

And on March 13, police responded to a dispute over hair when an individual attempted to flee in a vehicle. A subsequent traffic stop led to the individual fleeing from his vehicle and a pursuit by police; the suspect then fired two rounds at police, White said.

"It's very serious," White said of the gunfire aimed at police. "They're just trying to do their job."

Despite the recent incidents, White said gunfire directed toward police doesn't appear to be on an upward trend in Detroit overall.

"Overwhelmingly, our community supports us. Overwhelmingly, the community works well with the police department ... these isolated incidents don't reflect the entire community."

Andrea Sahouri covers criminal justice for the Detroit Free Press. She can be contacted at 313-264-0442 or asahouri@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit police concerned over recent gunfire at officers