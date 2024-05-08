Detroit police say businesses did not have permits for Cinco de Mayo events

Detroit City Council members urged the Detroit Police Department to handle public events differently after officers stormed into southwest Detroit’s Cinco de Mayo festivities on Sunday.

Detroit Police began detaining and dispersing crowds around 5 p.m. that evening, spurring outcry among the residents and visitors who felt police hindered celebrations. Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes on Tuesday told Council members that more than 50,000 patrons were in the streets, on the sidewalks and parking lots and a "decision had to be made" to keep pedestrians away from vehicular traffic.

"We will unapologetically serve this community constitutionally, keeping the safety of our residents and visitors first," Hayes said. "In the media, there was a particular business that came to our attention that was grossly in violation of the special event process this body approves."

The venue was over occupancy and had "a full-size wrestling or boxing ring, and they wanted to put on a Lucha libre, or WWE style wrestling show. And there was also an artist that was supposed to be performing," Hayes added.

Torres Saenz, who said she was a scheduled performer at an El Club event, was preparing for her show before police officers rushed toward the venue, causing her set to be canceled.

Commander Shelley Holderbaum said when officers went to the venue, they had a "wrestling ring outside, as well as a stage and as well as two food trucks, which really diminished the capacity of the event but they still have all the people in there." Waters asked whether 20 officers rushed into the area. Holderbaum said police shut down the outside, non-permitted event.

"We did get there and we did ascertain that they did not have a permit for the event. We also had another one down the street that did not have a permit as well. We did not shut El Club down. But we did shut that outside event," Holderbaum said. "We allowed the actual business itself to stay open."

El Club officials could not be immediately reached.

Hayes told council members that it isn't that uncommon for venues to hold events without permits.

"Had we allowed that to happen and something catastrophic would’ve happened, we’d be right here before you having a different conversation," Hayes said.

Councilmembers Gabriela Santiago-Romero, who represents southwest Detroit, and Mary Waters asked the city's legislative policy division to craft a report providing insights into the city's efforts to educate residents and businesses about Detroit's permits and ordinances. They called for more such education to be in compliance.

"I do want to make sure that moving forward, we have a better plan," Santiago-Romero told Hayes. "I mentioned that what has happened is unacceptable. I think we all hold a responsibility to make sure that our communities are properly educated to know about the permitting process and that we know how to keep each other safe during these events."

Part of follow-up efforts will include a community meeting at 4 pm. Friday at 7752 W. Vernor Highway in Detroit with Santiago-Romero and Holderbaum about learning best practices to obtain necessary permits, licensing and city guidelines.

Santiago-Romero said she spoke with community members who said officers wouldn’t give their badge information or names, indicating there is a legitimate fear and anxiety within the community among police. The police department was also labeled "racist" for their actions on Sunday.

Hayes said labeling the department is divisive, given their "strong track record of working major events" such as fandom, sporting, fireworks, entertainment, heritage and more.

Waters said she was upset to hear about the impact on businesses who had an opportunity to make money, and referenced a visitor who told Fox 2 Detroit that "it felt like we were in a military state. It was scary."

"Coming off of the NFL draft, you had a lot of people that you had to patrol," Waters said, alleging that Hayes didn't have all details about what transpired..

"That’s not to say that anybody is not telling the whole truth, but it was so wonderful seeing all those people there and the businesses booming. I just don’t understand what happened ... that would scare the community so much," Waters said.

Said Hayes: "Businesses were impacted and that’s because the patrons that were down there were taking over business lots and patrons couldn't get gas or get food. So there were times when we had to move the crowds."

