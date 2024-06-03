Detroit police: 9 shot in 2 shootings on west side over the weekend

Detroit police say nine people were shot in two separate incidents in the city's west side over the weekend.

Both shootings occurred just before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

At one location in the 16500 block of Trinity Street, where a party was taking place, four people were shot after nearly 100 rounds were fired, Detroit Police Chief James White said during a Monday news conference.

White described a chaotic and violent scene. An officer ended up engaging in a shooting with a suspect upon arrival and had shot the shooter in the leg, and police recovered eight guns. Among them, two were stolen, one had a switch to render the gun automatic, and another was an assault rifle.

And the next day, the home where the shooting occurred was "fire-bombed," White said.

The details White provided were slim. His department is collecting and processing video evidence and are working toward identifying and interviewing witnesses.

With 93 shell casings recovered, "it's way too early to determine what happened," White said.

Two of the victims are in critical condition, the other two are in serious condition, White said.

Around the same time, another shooting took place in the area of West Warren Avenue and West Grand Boulevard, where five people sitting in a car were shot. All are expected to survive, White said.

Two shooters with a handgun and a rifle shot into the vehicle and drove off, according to police. Police recovered just under 20 shell casings.

Mackinac Policy Conference: Duggan, Chief White push for expanded mental health services

'We're not doing enough'

White said traditionally, there's an increase of violence during the summer months. And while violent crime is on the decline in the city overall, White said "those are mere numbers when you're talking about five people being shot, four people being shot at events throughout our city."

"You can't celebrate numbers when you've got real people that are impacted by this violence," White said.

Quincy Smith of Ceasefire Detroit emphasized those most at risk of violence during Monday's news conference: Black and brown males, ages 13 to 17.

“Invade the lives of these young people" was Smith's message to adults.

"Continue to teach, continue to engage. We have to do more. We’re not doing enough.”

Andrea Sahouri covers criminal justice for the Detroit Free Press. She can be contacted at 313-264-0442 or asahouri@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit police: 9 people shot in 2 shootings over the weekend