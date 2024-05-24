Detroit People Mover set to host free DJ raid train for Memorial Day weekend

The massive Movement Electronic Music Festival returns to Detroit’s Hart Plaza this Memorial Day weekend, and to mark the occasion, the Detroit People Mover (DPM) is bringing a free raid train to its Bricktown Station (715 Beaubien Blvd.) on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Columns supporting the People Mover guideway track near Spirit Plaza light show that demonstrates the permanent displays in Detroit on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

The People Mover's raid train is an interactive experience for all ages, with live DJ performances and streaming on the Twitch.TV (www.twitch.tv) platform.

A Twitch DJ raid train is a multi-DJ event where DJs take turns playing sets for an amount of time, then raid the next channel in the schedule. Twitch’s raid feature allows broadcasters to send their viewers to watch another broadcaster’s stream.

The People Mover has live DJs scheduled to run the raid every hour at Bricktown.

“The dual musical experience is family-friendly, with lots of great sounds from these talented DJs,” said Tiauna West, DPM marketing specialist. “Everyone is invited to this amazing warm-up for Movement and the Memorial Day weekend at the People Mover’s Raid Train. We’ve planned for a lot of visitors, integrating small businesses, refreshments, music, activities, raffles, and more.”

Raid train kicks off the People Mover's summer season, with continued engagement events planned for the coming months.

The Detroit People Mover is free to ride in 2024 and is accessible to people who are elderly or disabled. Find more information on X @detpeoplemover or at facebook.com/DetroitPeopleMoverTrain.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: People Mover hosts Twitch 'raid train' party Memorial Day weekend