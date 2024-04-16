Detroit Mass Mob to return at historic area churches

The Detroit Mass Mob will kick off in Detroit later this month, marking a decade-long tradition.

The annual events bring worshippers to Mass at Catholic churches across metro Detroit, revitalizing underattended churches and encouraging Catholics to recommit to their faith. The 2024 Mass Mob will feature a lineup of five masses at Detroit and Dearborn churches.

"We're trying to help out these churches a little bit," said Thomas Mann, co-founder and organizer. "We're not going to save them financially, but we're bringing people back, helping them remember where maybe they grew up, where their parents and grandparents helped build these churches."

The Detroit Mass Mob dates to 2014, with a three-year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the first stop will be at the St. Patrick Senior Center in Detroit. Housed in the former Girls Catholic Central High School building, the center provides meals, transportation, medical services, activities, and more to Detroiters ages 55 and above.

"St. Patrick Senior Center and the older adults that we serve are a foundation in the community, and we welcome for all to come and celebrate the history of our organization, the history of our building, and the support that the Irish community and the midtown community have given our organization," said Executive Director SaTrice Coleman-Betts.

Some parishioners have reunited with childhood friends at the mass mob services, leading Catholic school friend groups to reunite after decades.

"It's rekindled friendships, friends going back 50 years or more," Mann said.

Worshippers can contribute to preserving Detroit's historic Catholic churches by attending mass mob, Coleman-Betts said.

"Enjoy a Catholic mass and celebrate the historical architecture of Detroit because many of these older buildings are being demolished and they have a place in Detroit history and in the future," Coleman-Betts said.

The 2024 mass mob is currently scheduled for the following five masses:

April 21 at 11:30 a.m. at the St. Patrick Senior Center auditorium at 58 Parsons St. in Detroit. The mass will be followed by the center's 47th annual Irish Festival from 1-8 p.m., with entertainment, refreshments and activities.

May 26 at noon at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church at 3138 East Canfield St. in Detroit.

June 9 at 10 a.m. at the Catholic Church of St. Moses the Black at 1125 Oakman Blvd. in Detroit.

July 14 at noon at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church at 7685 Grandville Ave. in Detroit.

Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. at St. Alphonsus-St. Clement Catholic Church at 13540 Gould St. in Dearborn.

