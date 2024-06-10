Detroit man charged with torture, human trafficking in Madison Heights

Kevin Johnson, 31, has been charged with multiple counts of human trafficking in Oakland County.

MADISON HTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 31-year-old Detroit man could spend the rest of his life in prison after he was charged with 9 felonies including torture and human trafficking of two different victims.

Kevin Johnson, 31, was arrested late last week and arraigned in Madison Heights. According to a release from police, the charges stem from the trafficking and sexual assault of one woman.

Authorities did not reveal many details about the case but said Johnson trafficked at least two people for prostitution and sexually assaulted one at least twice.

Madison Heights Police, Michigan State Police, and Homeland Security were all involved in the arrest of Johnson.

He's charged with torture, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of prostituting a person, two counts of accepting money for prostitution, two counts of human trafficking, and a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery.

Johnson was given a $750,000 cash or surety bond and is lodged in the Oakland County Jail.

Police ask anyone who may have more information to contact them 248-585-2100.

---------

If you are a victim or know a victim of Human Trafficking, contact Common Ground Human Traffic Crisis Hotline at 248-451-2622.